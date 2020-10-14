Great horned owls released back into the wild

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two great horned owls are back in the wild after they were thrown from their nests as babies.

The Wild Bird Rescue off Lakeshore Dr. typically takes in anywhere from 1,200 birds to 2,000.

After four months of care and making sure the two birds could survive in the wild, they were set free.

“Its very rewarding when they come in as babies or orphaned, sick or injured and you raise them up and you heal them up and get to release them back in the wild,” Ginger McConnell, Wild Bird Rescue Director, said.

McConnell said even though the COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt on their fundraising, the birds are still getting care.

She also wants to encourage the public to stop by the rescue and see the other rescues.