Great Scott! new yoga studio opens this weekend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new downtown business is looking to help Texomans keep up with new year’s resolutions to become healthier.

Jana Hausburg started practicing yoga 30 years ago, and this weekend she’s opening her very own studio—every yogi’s biggest dream.

“It helps you. You just sort of calm down and gives you a lot of strength and presence to face your day,” Hausburg said.

This is something Hausburg has learned over the years, and now she’s wanting to pass along what she’s learned to aspiring yogis, young and old.

“I bought the building when it came up for sale and we were going to gut it and lease it out, you know the other half of it is leased out right now, but I said I’ve kind of always wanted to have a yoga studio,” Hausburg said.

It’s a dream for Hausburg that has now become a reality.

“It’s just started to fall into place in a very weird way, well serendipity, and I just well, don’t look a gift horse in the mouth. I’m just going to go for it so yeah this is my dream,” Hausburg said.

Hausburg said she also noticed the rapid growth of the downtown area and said she didn’t want to miss her chance to become a part of that.

“I came from OKC when the downtown was dead and the whole MAPS program that brought it back to life, it’s just so exciting to see that happen there and then coming here and seeing that’s what they are trying to do here on a smaller scale and I just think a vibrant downtown is important to any community,” Hausburg said.

During the new year, many folks find themselves wanting to be healthier, physically and mentally. Hausburg said this studio is the perfect place for keeping up with those resolutions.

“I think yoga is good for everybody and every body type. It started off for men and in America became kind of a girl thing for whatever reason but its good for men and builds a lot of strength and endurance,” Hausburg said.

This is something Hausburg is hopeful she will instill in everybody and mind that walks through her doors.

Great Scott, will be opening its doors this Saturday for the first time. The class will be held at 9 a.m., and admittance is $7.

For more details on Great Scott’s operating hours click here.