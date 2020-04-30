Greater Wichita Falls Domino’s stores to donate 1,600 pizzas, fill 50 positions

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Domino’s and its nationwide system of franchisees are banding together during this unprecedented crisis to do something they already do well every day: help put food on the table.

Domino’s franchise-owned stores throughout the Greater Wichita Falls area are donating 1,600 pizzas within their local communities. The stores are also looking to fill 50 full- and part-time positions.

“We realize that there is a great deal of hardship and uncertainty at this time,” said Michael Loehr, a Wichita Falls-area Domino’s franchisee. “Domino’s wants to do whatever it can to help and that means providing food to people, but also delivering opportunity to those who are looking for work.”

Eight Domino’s stores throughout Greater Wichita Falls are looking to hire customer service representatives, delivery drivers, assistant managers and general managers.

In an ongoing effort, each of the eight stores will also donate a number of pizzas to essential organizations of their choice – such as hospitals, medical offices, health departments and grocery stores – on Wednesday, May 6, so that those on the front line can enjoy a hot, delicious pizza.

“We want to show how much we appreciate and support those who are working hard to serve others and save lives at this time,” said Loehr. “We hope that this simple act will bring a small sense of normalcy and a smile to their faces.”

Together, Domino’s stores nationwide will donate more than 1.2 million pizzas, or about 10 million slices, across their communities.

Those who are interested in applying for a position should visit jobs.dominos.com.

To read about what Domino’s is doing regarding COVID-19, please visit biz.dominos.com/web/media/covid-19.

About Domino’s Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino’s Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world’s top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 17,000 stores in over 90 markets.

Domino’s had global retail sales of over $14.3 billion in 2019, with over $7.0 billion in the U.S. and nearly $7.3 billion internationally. In the first quarter of 2020, Domino’s had global retail sales of over $3.4 billion, with over $1.7 billion in the U.S. and over $1.7 billion internationally.

Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino’s stores as of the end of the first quarter of 2020. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino’s achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2019 from digital channels, primarily online ordering and mobile applications.

In the U.S., Domino’s generates over 65% of sales via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those developed for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo and Twitter – as well as Domino’s Hotspots®, an ordering platform featuring over 200,000 unique, non-traditional delivery locations.

In June 2019, through an announced partnership with Nuro, Domino’s furthered its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery. In late 2019, Domino’s opened the Domino’s Innovation Garage adjacent to its headquarters in Ann Arbor, Michigan to fuel continued technology and operational innovation – while also launching its GPS technology, allowing customers to follow the progress of the delivery driver from store to doorstep.