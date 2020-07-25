Greater Wichita Falls Rotary Club donates thousands to local organizations

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The local area rotary club teamed up another club all the way in Australia for a global grant spearheaded by Rotary International to donate over$19,000 to two local organizations in need.

District 5790, which covers all five clubs in the greater Wichita Falls area, kept it local and donated to both the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and United Regional Healthcare.

“Our effort is to let the community see what all the good works are that we do,” membership chair Larry Petrash said.

Being able to give some of that money back locally is vital for district 5790 and Petrash.

“hopefully it is, and i think we can say that we are making a difference in the community that we serve,” Petrash said.

An $11,525 grant for United Regional and a $7,500 dollar grant for the food bank, two organizations who’ve been slammed during the pandemic.

This move gives United Regional the ability to help keep people safe.

“[It] helps us provide the PPE and protect our patients and our staff,” director of the United Regional Foundation Noel Filer said.

It also gives the food bank the opportunity to feed those in need.

“We’re already preparing for the holidays, which we know are busy during a normal year so we know we’re going to need to prepare so this is going to help us purchase food that will come in later in the year,” CEO Kara Nickens said.

The community they give back to. giving back to them, so they can continue their hard work.

“The community has been very supportive, we’ve been very lucky, rotary and some other organizations have really stepped up and helped us, we couldn’t do it without them,” Nickens said.

“We’re deeply grateful for rotary, rotary means community and united regional is deeply rooted in our community, we want the best for everyone in our community, just like rotary,” Filer said.

Even during a global pandemic, Rotary clubs in the greater Wichita Falls area looks to lend a much needed helping hand.