JACKSBORO (KFDX/KJTL) — After being open for more than 90 years, Green Frog Restaurant is shutting the doors.

Jacksboro City Council member Joel Hood confirmed Green Frog Restaurant owner closed the restaurant about a month.

A sign for a new restaurant went up today and an Italian restaurant called Prespa’s will open according to Hood.

The new owner of the Green Frog has owned the restaurant for about a year and owns Brandi’s Country Kitchen in Bridgeport and Decatur.