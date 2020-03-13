Sagan withdraws from 13th Congressional District Democratic run-off after cancer diagnosis

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTLK) — One of the two Democratic candidates supposed to head to a run-off for Texas’s 13th Congressional District seat is dropping out of the race due to health concerns.

Greg Sagan, who was Rep. Mac Thornberry’s contender in 2018, was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of cancer he said leaves him vulnerable to infections of all kinds.

Sagan was hospitalized three weeks ago due to the flu and was kept for treatment to prevent early pneumonia symptoms, and he said limitations from the disease would pose problems if he were to work in Washington.

“This pretty much takes me out of the process of running for office because I don’t know if anything can be done effectively in the world of politics that does not involve with meeting with groups of people,” Sagan said. “For my safety, the safety of my family and the safety for all of the other constituents of this district, it’s best for me to suspend my run and that’s what I’m announcing today.”

Myeloma is an aggressive bone marrow cancer that deteriorates the immune system.

Gus Trujillo will now take the Democratic nomination and appear on the ballot in November’s general election

Sagan said at this time he is choosing not to endorse another candidate.