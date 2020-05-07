Grocery chains limit meat purchases during pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Meat shortages due to COVID-19 has pushed some grocery stores to limit fresh meat purchases.

At all Sam’s Club locations, they are limiting the purchase of all poultry, beef, lamb, and pork items to one of each item.

“As we would normally do during periods of high demand, we are working through our supply chain to continually replenish items as quickly as possible to help meet the needs of our members,” said Amy Wyatt-Moore, Senior Manager of Corporate Communications at Sam’s Club.

Costo and Kroger are also following suit limiting three meat purchases per customer as meat plants face challenges.

However, at United Supermarkets locations, it is business as usual, according to officials.

“Market Street stores have not needed to institute a purchase limit on meat products as guests continue to purchase typical quantities,” said Nancy Sharp, Manager of Communications & Community Engagement for United. “We are closely monitoring supply to ensure we can continue to serve all of our guests.”

According to Sharp, production challenges at some meatpacking facilities have affected the supply chain, limiting some selections, but the product has been available.

Delia Garcia, who is the senior director of communications at Walmart, said they are seeing high demand as well.

“Meat continues to be in high demand as customers stock up on protein,” Garcia said. “As we would normally do during periods of high demand, we are working through our supply chain to continually replenish items as quickly as possible to help us meet the needs of our customers.”