(KFDX/KJTL) — If you left something off of your shopping list, here’s what stores are opened and which are closed this Thanksgiving.

Grocery stores closed on Thanksgiving Day include Aldi, Sam’s Club and Market Street. They are closed all day today.



Walmart is open today, and Target opens at 5 p.m.

Most Dollar General, CVS, and Walgreens locations will be open but may be operating at reduced hours.

It’s a good idea to call ahead just in case.

As a reminder, all Texas liquor stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day.