Groundbreaking ceremony for new fire station, community center in Lakeside City

ARCHER CO. (KFDX/KJTL)— The City of Lakeside and Lakeside City Volunteer Fire Department, announces a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the upcoming construction of a new fire station, city hall, and community center building.

The ceremony is open to the public and will take place on Saturday, February 29, at 1:00 p.m. at 4344 State Highway 79, the site of the proposed facility.

This project consists of the construction of an 11,250 total square foot facility that will house the fire equipment and city hall administration along with a 2,500 square foot community room, replacing a 50 plus-year-old out dated building.

Funding for the construction of this project will come from the 2019 Certificates of Obligation Bonds with an estimated construction cost of $1.2 million.

Construction is set to begin in March 2020 with an anticipated move-in date of November 2020.

This venture will provide future generations with a modern, accessible facility to obtain both fire and city administration services along with providing a building the community can use for public and private events.

Residents and community leaders are invited and welcome to attend.

Parking spaces will be limited at the ceremony site.

