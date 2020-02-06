Group builds 12-foot igloo after winter weather sweeps through Texoma

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the snow in Texoma begins to melt, bringing life back to Wichita Falls.

One group of friends are hoping the colder temps stick around for a few days.

Because Skylur Wiser and a group of friends spent nearly 16 hours constructing an igloo measuring between 10- to 12-feet tall.

Wiser said he began building the massive igloo on Wednesday morning and finished it earlier this afternoon. Wiser says the igloo consists of roughly 80 blocks of packed snow in which they used a plastic bin to pack the snow into.

Wiser said several folks passing by have stopped to take pictures. He said he expects the igloo to at least last throughout the weekend.