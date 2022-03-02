WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new downtown Wichita Falls group is hoping to recruit more members.

The Downtown Direct Association of Wichita Falls held its first official meeting Wednesday night at the Wichita Theatre.

There, organizers talked a little about the history of the group, including how the idea came together late last year.

Attendees, which included downtown business owners and residents, also learned more about the bylaws, goals and membership of the new organization.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for further coverage of this group and their plans for downtown Wichita Falls.