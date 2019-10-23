Guardians of Freedom open house, air show

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— We want to remind you about this weekend’s Guardians of Freedom open house and air show at Sheppard Air Force Base.

It will showcase the largest and most diverse air force training installation, and the U.S. Air force Thunderbirds team will headline the show.



There will be an airshow on both Saturday and Sunday.

The gates open both days at 9 a.m., and performances are set to start at 11:30 a.m.



Saturday at 1:15 p.m. there will be an enlistment ceremony officiated by the Thunderbirds.



And on Sunday at 1:15 p.m. Air force personnel will be recognized by Thunderbirds.

For more information on this event click here.