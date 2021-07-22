Gubernatorial candidate makes stop in Wichita Falls, talks goals if elected

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas gubernatorial race is more than a year away but Governor Greg Abbott already has several opponents vying for his seat.

2022 gubernatorial candidate Don Huffines was in Wichita Falls Thursday night.

The former state senator says a real Republican needs to be governor and he is the one that will get things done.

“I’m tired of being lied to, we all are. That’s why I’m running for Texas governor,” Huffines said.

A few months ago, former state representative Don Huffines announced his run for governor and has been active on the campaign trail even with the election being more than a year out. He says he wants to get to the people early and that brought him to Wichita Falls.

“I’ve got a great plan to phase out property taxes over 10 years. But the first thing you gotta have to make that happen is a governor that wants it to happen. Governor’s gotta champion and I’m gonna champion and I’m gonna get it done,” Huffines said.

Huffines even picked up an endorsement from Senator Rand Paul along the way.

“When other Republicans were siding with Dr. Fauci, it was Don Huffines who would stand up and say he’ll side for your freedom, for your freedom to make your own medical choices,” Paul said.

Huffines says he will eliminate property taxes in ten years by putting a cap on state spending and using the additional revenue towards that.

The Dallas real estate developer also says he wants to secure the border by adding hundreds of miles to the wall and says Governor Greg Abbott could have finished the wall six years ago.

“I’m gonna close the 25 bridges over the river to all inbound commercial traffic and that’s to put the economic heat on Mexico. It’s gonna be painful for both sides but it’s gonna be more painful for them. I’m gonna prove that they need us more than we need them until they secure their side of the river,” Huffines said.

Huffines says Governor Abbott’s COVID cancellations led him to run and that he will do right by Texans.

“He shredded the constitution that he swore allegiance to uphold. I never would’ve done that and I never will. This is a new chapter of texas history. I need everyone to get involved,” Huffines said.

A gubernatorial candidate that believes he is the right choice in 2022.

For more on Don Huffines visit his website.