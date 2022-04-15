WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with 32 arrests since 2000 is sentenced for a burglary in which the owner of a discount clothing and accessory store says “Gucci” clothing and “Louis Vuitton” purses and other items were taken, valued at almost $4,000.

Shunta Kearney pleaded guilty to that 2019 burglary and had another store burglary charge in 2018 dismissed, according to records.

Wichita County Jail booking

The 2019 burglary was at the Slightly Dipp’d store at 3202 Holliday Road where the owners told police someone broke into the business by cutting locks.

Police say surveillance video showed that around 5 a.m. that morning a flashlight can be seen at the business for about an hour, and around 7 a.m. a black male can be seen walking down 32nd Street toward the front of the store, then coming through a gate carrying an empty black trash bag.

The man is seen going into the building and then coming out a short time later, carrying the bag which is now full and going through a hole in the fence to the Woodview Apartments.

A tip from an informant led detectives to a relative who identified Kearney from still photos from the video.

Detectives say Kearney was already s suspect in numerous building burglaries, and has one prior conviction of burglary of a building.

The other charge that was dismissed was for a break-in at the Sam’s Dollar Saver on Holliday in 2018 in which lottery tickets, cigarettes, cash and beef jerky was taken.