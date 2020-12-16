YOUNG CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A kindergarten student at an elementary in Graham brought a gun to school Wednesday morning.

In an email sent to parents, Sonny Cruse said a student at Pioneer Elementary reported to a staff member that he was shown a toy gun by another student.

According to Cruse, the teacher confiscated the handgun, determining it was not a toy. The gun was found in the backpack of a kindergarten student.

The incident was reported to Donna Gatlin, Pioneer Elementary Principal, who then reported it to Graham ISD administration.

“Without a doubt, this is a serious issue,” Cruse said. “Due to the actions of our staff, this issue was reported and addressed very quickly before the official school day began.”

It is unclear whether the gun was loaded. The incident remains under investigation.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates.