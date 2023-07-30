WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police arrested a suspected gun thief after he allegedly used fake money while trying to buy a firearm.

According to the arrest warrant, on July 10, 2023, a Wichita Falls Police officer was waved down by the victim on Seymour Highway. He said he met the suspect on Snapchat, and they agreed to meet at the Wichita Bluffs on Seymour Highway for the victim to sell an AR-15 rifle.

The victim said he had the rifle in his backseat when they met. He said the suspect got in his vehicle, and threw a bunch of counterfeit money at him, causing him to flinch. He said the suspect grabbed the AR weapon and fled.

Using the suspect’s online name, police identify Elijah Williams as the potential suspect. The victim picked Williams out in a police provided photo lineup. Williams is charged with theft of a firearm. His bond was set at $20,000.