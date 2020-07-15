Gus Trujillo wins Democratic Nomination for 13th Congressional District

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — According to The Associated Press Gus Trujillo has won the Democratic nomination for the 13th Congressional District of Texas, defeating his opponent Greg Sagan.

The former intern to Representative Mac Thornberry will now look to November to secure the seat he held in the House of Representatives for 26 years before he announced his retirement.

Trujillo said his knowledge of both parties along with being a “Texas Democrat” is what the district needs.

“I think just having someone like me who has seen both sides working for Republicans, but also still staying true to my principles is going to essential because we have to unite the country,” Trujillo said.

Trujillo will now face Ronny Jackson, winner of the Republican nomination in the November general election.