Gutierrez Restaurant raised more than $8,000 for shooting victim

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Tuesday outside Gutierrez Restaurant, a fundraiser was held to raise money for funeral expenses for a Wichita Falls homicide victim on June 30 and for the two daughters he leaves behind.

Family and friends were hard at work the morning of July 6.

“We were out here at six in the morning setting up,” cousin Priscilla Villegas said.

All in memory of 26-year-old Guadalupe Valdez, who was shot and killed last week.

“It was last minute, you know, who knows, who expects things to happen, right?” cousin Elena Gutierrez said.

On the night of June 30, the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a shots fired call at the corner of Avenue L and Taylor Street, where Valdez was found lying in the street with gunshot wounds where he was pronounced dead.

“We all got together as a family to raise money for funeral express but also he has children he left behind so we want to make sure we’ll be able to get those donations for the funeral and for his children,” Gutierrez said.

Now those who loved Lupe the most are stepping up for family when they need it most.

“Especially in a situation of ours we didn’t have too much time to plan, but whenever we put our heads together and everything to the side we really stay focus and try to do this for my cousin and aunt to help them out,” Villegas said.

And the turnout conveys what type of person the 26-year old father of two was.

“It shows us how much, you know, Lupe was loved, a lot of people that knew him have come out and even just knowing the family people have come out and supported,” Gutierrez said.

Selling out hours before they expected.

“We’ve had a lot of donations where it really shows me that our community is here for us, no matter the situations it really does help a lot,” Villegas said.

Raising more than $8,000 for the Valdez family and they will continue to fundraise for the family.

The family will continue raising funds throughout the week. Maria Espino with Sweet Drips will have all sorts of goods until Friday. 100% of those profits go directly to Lupe’s family.

Meanwhile, the WFPD still has not made an arrest in connection to this shooting and they urge anyone that has any information about this crime to call the WFPD or crimes stoppers.