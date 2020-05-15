Gym, fitness studio owners ‘work out’ details to reopen Monday

Our homes have become classrooms, offices and gyms ever since the pandemic. Now as the state slowly reopens, it’s almost gyms and fitness studios’ turn.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Our homes have become classrooms, offices and gyms ever since the pandemic. Now as the state slowly reopens, it’s almost gyms and fitness studios’ turn.

When customers return, they will notice some changes.

For one thing, folks can say goodbye to crowded gyms for the time being.

For two fitness spots in Wichita Falls, those working out don’t have to wonder if the equipment has been cleaned.

Come Mon. May 18, treadmills, ellipticals and stationary bikes at Planet Fitness Wichita Falls will have been quiet for exactly two months.

“Of course we’re excited, we’re cautiously nervous but we have everything in place,” Planet Fitness Wichita Falls owner Brian Hooker said.

Weightless, a bungee fitness studio, tied up its chords just 9 days after the location’s grand opening.

The owner was unsure at the time if her new place would have the stamina to make it.

“We were scared, we weren’t sure how we were gonna make it through covid or how long the hiatus was going to last and how it was going to look when we came back,” Weightless owner Tiffany Humpert Brillhart said.

Now the weight of uneasiness is lifted.

“We are absolutely sanitizing our hands, we were already spaced apart, we’ve reduced our class sizes, we have PPE available, we have pens that are going to go home with you,” Humpert Brillhart said.

“We have to maintain the social distancing, we at Planet Fitness will do every other piece of cardio equipment, we have taken our strength equipment and spread that out to be able to maintain space,” Hooker said.

Planet Fitness and Weightless staff will constantly sanitize equipment and provide cleaning supplies to those working up a sweat.

Gyms are required to be at just 25% capacity.

“I don’t like the word the ‘new normal,” Humpert Brillhart said. “So we are calling it ‘Weightless right now.'”

Sure, folks can run in the neighborhood and get their heart rate going from the living room, but Hooker said there’s more to being active.

“There is a big mental aspect of it as well, health and wellness and fitness they all go together, it’s good to get out, see people,” Hooker said.

With details all worked out, the owners are ready for this stretch of time to be over.

Planet Fitness will carry-on with its 24/7 hours and at this time not offer classes as instructors will switch to cleaning.

Weightless classes will have four open spots and one instructor.