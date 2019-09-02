H-E-B serving breakfast, lunch to first responders in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The community of West Texas pouring out support with a vigil last night, and continued to help today.

Some organizations are giving law enforcement free food as a way of saying thank you.

At the University of Texas of the Permian Basin, hundreds of law enforcement officers have come out to get a free meal from H-E-B’s disaster relief team, who provided breakfast and lunch for the officers after getting in last night.

H-E-B will be here tomorrow as well serving both breakfast and lunch to first responders who have been working around the clock.

“We’re not here for the thanks,” said H-E-B Unit Director Randy Versteeg. “We’re here because it’s the right thing to do and H-E-B gives back to the community. Everyone takes care of us and it’s just our way of giving back to the community.”

Breakfast for those first responders will begin tomorrow at 8 a.m.

Other local businesses have been providing water and snacks to first responders still working near the crime scenes as well.