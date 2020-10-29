Habitat for Humanity hosts “Golf Fore Habitat” Virtual tournament

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Habitat for Humanity will be hosting a “Golf Fore Habitat Virtual Golf Tournament.

To enter as a Golfer the entry fee is $25, you can golf anywhere, anytime, and golf as many holes as you can before the end day on November 30, 2020.

Habitat will also be selling raffle tickets with a prize valued at $420 and auction items will also be available.

Habitat for Humanity also suggests getting pledges to help raise money and use the $1 per hole system with a full round donating $18

You can register as a Golfer or just donate at the Habitat for Humanity website.