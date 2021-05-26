Habitat for Humanity of WF seeks community support to continue building for families in need

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Habitat for Humanity of Wichita Falls is ready to get back to work after putting construction projects on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the organization responsible for helping more than one hundred families move into their forever homes is asking for the community’s help.

The saying goes “Rome wasn’t built in a day”, and neither are the homes built by Habitat for Humanity.

“This is our first build of 2021, our first post-COVID build,” Goodner said. “We’ve had many issues whether it was the weather, the snow, or trying to acquire land.”

Habitat for Humanity Director of Marketing and Development, Will Goodner said although they are excited to finally be able to start building again, they’re faced with another hurdle, finding the materials to build.

“Which is a pretty big deal for Habitat for Humanity being a non-profit, we depend on the local community to raise money and volunteer and donate building materials,” Goodner said.

Which is why he’s reaching out to the community through the Habitat for Humanity “Corporate Challenge” in hopes to pique the interest of some local businesses wanting to help out for a great cause.

“When they’re able to provide help to our program, they’re creating a sense of pride and a sense of hope and so it’s really important to get that support from the local community and are able to fulfill our mission at Habitat for Humanity,” Goodner said.

A mission that Goodner hopes to continue for years to come while leaning on the community to create a lasting foundation of hope for families in need.

OK Concrete Company donated concrete for the foundation, Builder’s Lumber gave materials, and Wilbourn-McCabe Plumbing plans to donate part to all of their plumbing services.

Many other businesses will donate toilets, doors, and other materials.

Goodner said they are in desperate need of donations, whether it be monetary or even donating supplies they still lack.

If you would like to volunteer or make a donation, click here. Or call, (940) 716-9300