Habitual criminal back in jail without bond

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man listed in previous court proceedings

as a habitual criminal, with at least eight previous violations of parole or probation, is back in jail for his ninth alleged violation.

Jonathan Koons, 46, was booked into jail by Wichita Falls police Monday. He is being held without bond.

That arrest comes exactly one month after his last arrest for parole violation.

Koons has 41 total arrests, the first in 1992. Ten of his more than 15 convictions are for theft or burglary.

Koons’ most recent alleged crimes were in January 2020, with arrests for criminal mischief, burglary, evading and car theft.

A year before that he was arrested after police said he did around $3,000 damage to a coin-operated washer to get around $25 in change.

Another previous arrest was for the theft of diamond and sapphire rings from Zales in Sikes Senter Mall.

Court records show a total of 32 criminal cases have been filed on Koons and four are pending.