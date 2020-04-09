Hairstylists offer help during shelter-in-place

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Though residents are staying in these days apart from participating in essential activities, many folks are still wanting to take care of themselves to help keep their spirits up, so hairstylists are making this happen.

“I feel like if you look better you automatically feel better,” licensed cosmetologist Kellie Mahaffey said.

Mahaffey said she believes it’s important to maintain a schedule each day to maybe do a little makeup or hair care, as this can help people feel better especially with everything that is going on.

“I would just advise people to use what they have and just continue to present the best that you can even in your home with your family,” Mahaffey said.

Tangles Salon owner Robin Cook agreed, which is why she is offering custom hair color kits and treatment for her clients.

“One of the things we have been doing is offering it’s called our biominoil, it’s a bio complex biominoil and they last 45 days in the hair and that’s pretty amazing,” Cook said.

Cook said this allows for hydration and shine, but both ladies are against folks advertising home services on social media.

“Because we are governed under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation and of course the governor has asked us not to go to people’s homes just for their protection, we need to be really careful,” Mahaffey said.

Cook and Mahaffey said they also don’t advise changing hair color at home.

“Being a hair colorist, I try to strongly advise people to not go to the drug store and pick up a box dye and try to do that at home,” Mahaffey said. “You can end up causing more problems.”

In addition to hair damage, Mahaffey said it will be costly to get you back on track once salons are open again.

Mahaffey and Cook said they are available to meet their clients’ needs as we go through this together.

For more information on Tangles Salon, click here.

Click here for more information on Kellie Mahaffey’s styling.