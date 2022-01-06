Half Pint owners open unique axe throwing lounge next door

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Downtown Wichita Falls has been the home to several entertainment venues over the years and continues to grow with new businesses popping up each year, with the newest addition being The Depot Axe Throwing Lounge.

Half Pint owners Denton Keltner and Cynthia Doten have been working around the clock to ensure everything inside The Depot is ready for the grand opening that just kicked off at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The Depot has something for anyone 18 years or older, from axe throwing with 14 lanes available, to pool tables, shuffleboard, and a huge lounge area where folks can enjoy some prohibition-era cocktails.

Doten says she wants to offer a unique and entertaining experience for those visiting downtown.



“It’s a new place, and it’s something that’s not here in town and the vibe we took in,” Doten said. “When they come in it’s just relaxing for them and it’s entertainment, we need entertainment in this town.”

The depot’s grand opening kicked off at 5 p.m. and will run until 11 p.m. tonight.

It’s located at 809 Ohio Avenue right next door to Half Pint in downtown.

Their hours of operation vary throughout the week and you must be 18 years old or older to enter