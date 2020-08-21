Half Pint reopens after 5 long months of closure

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A downtown Wichita Falls business is joining the list of restaurants and shops reopening.

Half Pint Taproom opened its doors on Thursday.

“It wasn’t bad until the restaurants were allowed to open and then the bars were still closed and then people were naturally going to restaurants and it was a little downhill after that,” Co-owner of Half Pint, Dent Keltner said.

Its been a long rough five months for Keltner and his staff, who have been patiently waiting for the green light to open back up and that day has finally come.

“Two or three days notice since we were able to change our red sign to blue, we weren’t sure what to expect with the first day of school, the first day we’re back open but we’re happy with the response thus far,” Keltner said.

Keltner said they are changing up how they serve and cater to their customers.

“As far as the safety regulations, we’re following the same protocols that we were when we last opened,” Keltner said. “We’re checking temperatures of staff members and making them sign a sheet you know checking where they’ve been and if they’ve been in contact with anybody.”

Masks are also required to enter Half Pint, but you are able to remove your mask once you’ve been seated. They have sanitization stations throughout the building and will be using only disposable silverware.

For any other local businesses struggling to open back up during the pandemic, Keltner has these words of advice.

“Get creative. Do what you have to do,” Keltner said. “Look at the TABC industry notices and see if there’s any way you can meet those requirements. There are bars in texas that have never had food that are putting in kitchens just so they can get their doors open. Just hang in there, because nobody knows when this is going to end.”

Keltner said they will continue going strong while relying on the community’s support now that they have opened and he’s hopeful everything will finally be back to normal before we know it.

Hours have changed at Half Pint since reopening. They are now open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. They are closed on Sundays.