Halliburton relocating majority of El Reno operations to Duncan

One day after El Reno’s mayor announced more than 800 Oklahomans would be without a job due to the Halliburton El Reno location closure, Halliburton officials confirm plans to move some operations to Duncan.

According to KFOR, the mayor of El Reno, Matt White, said he got the word about the layoffs Monday morning.

Erin Fuchs, supervisor for Halliburton’s external affairs, said the oil field service company will relocate the majority of its operations in El Reno to its Duncan field camp in December.

“We made this decision in response to reduced activity levels in Oklahoma and the greater Mid-Continent area,” Fuchs said. “Consolidating our operations takes advantage of Halliburton’s extensive footprint and synergies in the Duncan area including a strong employee hub and manufacturing expertise.”

While the majority of employees were offered relocation, Fuchs said Halliburton also reduced its workforce in El Reno.

“Making this decision was not easy, nor taken lightly, but unfortunately, it was necessary as we work to align our operations to reduced customer activity,” Fuchs said.

Halliburton opened a manufacturing center in Duncan in 1964.