WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Halloween is only 10 days away, and lots of events are planned to keep you busy!

Friday, October 21, through Sunday, October 23

COCO – Movie at the Market: The Downtown Farmers Market will be showing COCO for free Friday night starting at 7 p.m.

Haunted tour and movie at the Kell House: For $17 a person, take the last haunted tour of the night and watch the original movie filmed inside the Kell House. Event starts at 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Regular haunted tours begin at 6 p.m.

Halloween at WF Farmer’s Market: Head to Onelife Community Pavilion starting at 9 a.m. Saturday for a pumpkin patch, caramel apples, costume contests for dogs and kids and more. Find a list of treats offered at the link.

Howl-O-Ween at the Market: This Halloween event welcomes your dogs for their own costume contests, portraits and special treats, along with live music and food trucks for you at the Downtown Farmers Market starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Hospice of Wichita Falls Fall Carnival: The free carnival includes games, music and more. The carnival starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Halloween in the Park: This Parks and Recreation-hosted event starts Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Sports Complex Fields. There will be pumpkin decorating, a costume contest, carnival games, a bounce house and more.

Thursday, October 27

MSU’s Trunk or Treat: MSU will have a trunk or treat safe for the kiddos starting at 6 p.m.

Friday, October 28

Halloween Family Fun Night: This free event by Camp Fire North Texas starts at 5:30 p.m. at Camp Fire Park. There will be face painting, a hayride, snacks, candy and more.

CASA Trunk or Treat: CASA of Red River will host their annual trunk or treat at Austin Street from 6 to 8 p.m. Check the link if you’d like to participate or donate candy.

Not-So-Scary Halloween at River Bend Nature Center: At $6 for adults and $3 for kids, you can find entertainment from 6 to 9 p.m., including: a costume contest, music, food, games and more.

Saturday, October 29