Halloween fun continues across Texoma

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There are a few other Halloween events happening in Texoma that you and your family can enjoy.

Rider High School drama club students just started their trunk-or-treat and haunted house at the strategic reality building.

They’ve been working on ideas for about a month and bringing them to life this week.

Around 50 students will perform in the haunted house, and the event is free to the public.

You can stop by anytime until 10 p.m. on Thursday night.

One of the longest-running in the area is the Chamber of Horrors at the Boys and Girls Club on 6th Street.

Tickets are $5 for 12-years-old and under and $10 for adults.

Organizers recommend the event is not suitable for any child under 6-years-old.

If you dare to venture into the haunt, it starts Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.

The fun is continuing in Vernon’s Nightmare on Main and Dark Water Asylum.

It features 32 rooms of terror and each room is cleverly crafted to give you the thrill and fright you are seeking.

It runs through Saturday. Tickets are $20 for both attractions or $13 for one attraction. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Ex-wife of former WF Laborer Union official also sentence in embezzlement scheme

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ex-wife of former WF Laborer Union official also sentence in embezzlement scheme"

Vernon man receives 75 years for unlawful gun possession

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon man receives 75 years for unlawful gun possession"

Halloween fun continues across Texoma

Thumbnail for the video titled "Halloween fun continues across Texoma"

K9 heroes in training

Thumbnail for the video titled "K9 heroes in training"

Court rules Colorado police won't pay compensation after destroying a family's home during their pursuit of a shoplifting suspect.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Court rules Colorado police won't pay compensation after destroying a family's home during their pursuit of a shoplifting suspect."

A growing number of women are being diagnosed with breast cancer at younger ages, with no family history.

Thumbnail for the video titled "A growing number of women are being diagnosed with breast cancer at younger ages, with no family history."

Top trends this Halloween have consumers spending big bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top trends this Halloween have consumers spending big bucks"

A former engineer for City of Lakeland, Florida has been arrested after being accused of providing false information on his 2012 job application, new documents show.

Thumbnail for the video titled "A former engineer for City of Lakeland, Florida has been arrested after being accused of providing false information on his 2012 job application, new documents show."

Nightmare on Main Street

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nightmare on Main Street"

Hirschi Veterans Day program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hirschi Veterans Day program"

Birthdays Anniversary 10-31-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays Anniversary 10-31-19"

League of women voters 100 anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "League of women voters 100 anniversary"