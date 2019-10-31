Halloween fun continues across Texoma

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There are a few other Halloween events happening in Texoma that you and your family can enjoy.

Rider High School drama club students just started their trunk-or-treat and haunted house at the strategic reality building.

They’ve been working on ideas for about a month and bringing them to life this week.

Around 50 students will perform in the haunted house, and the event is free to the public.

You can stop by anytime until 10 p.m. on Thursday night.

One of the longest-running in the area is the Chamber of Horrors at the Boys and Girls Club on 6th Street.

Tickets are $5 for 12-years-old and under and $10 for adults.

Organizers recommend the event is not suitable for any child under 6-years-old.

If you dare to venture into the haunt, it starts Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.

The fun is continuing in Vernon’s Nightmare on Main and Dark Water Asylum.

It features 32 rooms of terror and each room is cleverly crafted to give you the thrill and fright you are seeking.

It runs through Saturday. Tickets are $20 for both attractions or $13 for one attraction. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.