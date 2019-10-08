WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Saturday, Oct. 19 is one of the favorite Halloween events for boys and girls everywhere, known as Halloween in the park.

It’s at lucy park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 19 in and around the large pavilion near the swimming pool.

There will be carnival-style games, food and drinks, mini-golf, and even a cakewalk.

Other activities include a giant slide and balloon sculptures.

If kids want to enter the free costume parade and contest, just arrive by 4:30 p.m. to register in the log cabin.

A free pumpkin decorating contest is set for 6 p.m. for ages 10 and under.