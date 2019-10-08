Halloween in the park

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Saturday, Oct. 19 is one of the favorite Halloween events for boys and girls everywhere, known as Halloween in the park.

It’s at lucy park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 19 in and around the large pavilion near the swimming pool.

There will be carnival-style games, food and drinks, mini-golf, and even a cakewalk.

Other activities include a giant slide and balloon sculptures.

If kids want to enter the free costume parade and contest, just arrive by 4:30 p.m. to register in the log cabin.

A free pumpkin decorating contest is set for 6 p.m. for ages 10 and under.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Halloween in the park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Halloween in the park"

RBNC Not so scary halloween

Thumbnail for the video titled "RBNC Not so scary halloween"

Glenlivet launches whiskey pods

Thumbnail for the video titled "Glenlivet launches whiskey pods"

Unilever plastic pledge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unilever plastic pledge"

SW Pilots suing Boeing

Thumbnail for the video titled "SW Pilots suing Boeing"

Cerebral palsy huge accomplishment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cerebral palsy huge accomplishment"

Birthdays Anniversary 10-8-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays Anniversary 10-8-19"

dog shoots gun

Thumbnail for the video titled "dog shoots gun"

Masked robbery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Masked robbery"

Swinburne stabbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Swinburne stabbing"

Crime Stoppers: Eagles Lodge Burglary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Stoppers: Eagles Lodge Burglary"

Dexter Learning student puts the tick back into Big Blue clock

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dexter Learning student puts the tick back into Big Blue clock"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News