Halloween’s return home brings end to nightmare before Christmas

ELGIN (KFDX/KJTL) — An Elgin family welcomed home a lost pet after missing for more than two years.

Halloween, a 5-year-old beautiful black female cat with eyes of gold, has been on quite the trip.

Halloween lived with her family in Georgia, until her family evacuated to South Carolina during a hurricane two years ago. While in South Carolina, Halloween became lost and the family searched for her but had to relocate without their beloved cat.

Without her family, Halloween began her trek. She was found on West State Street in Rockford, IL and was brought to Winnebago County Animal Services as a stray on Nov. 22, 2019.

Two long years later a good Samaritan found Halloween along the busy four-lane road of West State Street in Rockford, IL.

The cat was healthy and had been taken of care of these last two years because she was of good weight. Although, WCAS suspected that she may have been outside for a while because she was sporting a thicker winter coat.

WCAS scans all animals that enter the shelter, and luckily, Halloween had a microchip that WCAS was able to trace back to an owner.

WCAS began its search for an owner by calling the microchip company and securing owner information.

The family had relocated to Elgin and were thrilled when they received the call that Halloween had been found. The challenge now was how to get Halloween reunited with her family since the family was not able to drive to Rockford to pick her up, but an employee was able to make the drive to Texoma and deliver this Christmas present to the family.