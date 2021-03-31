Hamburger patties, a refrigerator, meth, and black eyes leads to an arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A hamburger patty that led to a family violence charge for one man in Wichita Falls. In January, it was an alleged refrigerator injury.

Khavosieaire Hall is charged with continuous violence against a family member.

Police said on Saturday afternoon, March 27, 2021, the victim said she was arguing with him about hamburger patties, and he got tired of the argument and told her to leave.

When the victim refused, she said he tried to push her out, and when she resisted, Hall hit her in the mouth. She then ran outside and called the police.

Police said she had dried blood on her lower lip.

Police said they made the charge continuous family violence because Hall has a previous family violence conviction in Fort Worth and was also arrested for family violence in Wichita Falls last year.

In that arrest, police went to the same apartment on 11th Street about a disturbance and when they arrived, they said a woman’s eye was swollen shut, and Hall told them it happened when she fell against the refrigerator. The victim said Hall had actually punched her in the eye during an argument that had been going on all day.

The victim added that they had been doing meth and that might have been a factor in the continuing arguments.

She said before police arrived, she and Hall had talked about making up a story to explain the eye injury.