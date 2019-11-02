Hamilton Bryan employees spend morning packing meals for No Child Hungry campaign

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Most folks sleep in or head to the park on a Saturday, but those at Hamilton Bryan spent their morning helping out a local project to provide meals for 10,000 families in need.

As a part of the No Child Hungry project, Hamilton Bryan employees spent time making meal packets that will be distributed to those in need.

Hamilton Bryan store manager Steve Fairchild said they want to serve the community that has welcomed them for more than seven decades.

“Hamilton Bryan has been fortunate enough to be in this community for 75 years, so this is just a small way, a token to tell the families and the needy people in Wichita County how much we appreciate them,” Fairchild said. “This time of year, you know that people are hungry and people are in need, and there’s a lot of kids that go hungry. We just wanted to make sure that we could provide what we could for them.”

They packed the meals during normal business hours Saturday to allow costumers to join in the service if they wanted to.

To donate to No Child Hungry or find out how to get involved, click here.

“If you’re in a position where you can give back, you should,” Fairchild said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

What the Tech: App of the Day—Rakuten

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: App of the Day—Rakuten"

Local organ donors save combined 14 lives in past year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local organ donors save combined 14 lives in past year"

Beto O'Rourke ends campaign run for 2020 presidential candidacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beto O'Rourke ends campaign run for 2020 presidential candidacy"

Man charged for dealing drugs in church parking lot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man charged for dealing drugs in church parking lot"

WFPD looking for convenience store armed robbery suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD looking for convenience store armed robbery suspect"

Clinics of North Texas celebrates century of service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clinics of North Texas celebrates century of service"

Former acting Olney Police Chief pleads guilty to threatening individual at gunpoint

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former acting Olney Police Chief pleads guilty to threatening individual at gunpoint"

Texoma family in need of help for boy battling rare liver disease

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma family in need of help for boy battling rare liver disease"

Streaming wars

Thumbnail for the video titled "Streaming wars"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-1-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-1-19"

Carlile trial preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carlile trial preview"

Chicago girl shot while trick-or-treating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chicago girl shot while trick-or-treating"