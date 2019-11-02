Hamilton Bryan employees spend morning packing meals for No Child Hungry campaign

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Most folks sleep in or head to the park on a Saturday, but those at Hamilton Bryan spent their morning helping out a local project to provide meals for 10,000 families in need.

As a part of the No Child Hungry project, Hamilton Bryan employees spent time making meal packets that will be distributed to those in need.

Hamilton Bryan store manager Steve Fairchild said they want to serve the community that has welcomed them for more than seven decades.

“Hamilton Bryan has been fortunate enough to be in this community for 75 years, so this is just a small way, a token to tell the families and the needy people in Wichita County how much we appreciate them,” Fairchild said. “This time of year, you know that people are hungry and people are in need, and there’s a lot of kids that go hungry. We just wanted to make sure that we could provide what we could for them.”

They packed the meals during normal business hours Saturday to allow costumers to join in the service if they wanted to.

To donate to No Child Hungry or find out how to get involved, click here.

“If you’re in a position where you can give back, you should,” Fairchild said.