Hampton Inn offers discount for front line workers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Hampton Inn at Sikes Senter Mall is offering a family and friends discount to front line workers.

First responders and medical personnel qualify for the discount. This compassion care package includes special sleep amenities along with other services offered by Hampton.

Due to coronavirus measures, there is only grab and go breakfast and the fitness area and pool are closed.

However, Hampton officials said they wanted to give back to the community during this time by allowing front line workers to recharge.

“We just wanted to do something awesome for the community,” Hampton Inn Sikes Senter Mall director of sales Meghan Byram said. “Give back any way that we can. So we thought ‘you know what? Let’s offer our friends and family rate to all the first responders out there. And give them some fun little treats in the room when they stay with us.'”

This offer has been out for a few weeks and it is available until April 30.

It is first-come, first-served and no one has signed up yet.