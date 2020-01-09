Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home to celebrate National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day with free lunch

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In recognition of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, January 9, Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home and Memorial Park invite all area law enforcement to a free BBQ lunch at 1917 Archer City Highway from 11am-2:30pm.

BBQ plates will be available to the public for a $5 minimum donation.

Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home and Memorial Park are members of the Dignity Memorial network.

The Dignity Memorial Public Servants Program recognizes those who serve.

This program offers funeral or cremation, at no cost, for career and volunteer law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency services personnel who die in the line of duty.

The program also provides for extended counseling services to help family members deal with the sudden loss of a loved one.