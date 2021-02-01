Handcuffed man charged with evading arrest after running from officer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Police said two bystanders help stop a handcuffed man running from an officer after a taser fails to stop him.

24-year-old Isaiah Wilkerson is charged with evading arrest.

Police said on Friday morning, Wilkerson was at the Wayfarer Motel where he had been banned.

An officer spotted Wilkerson at the motel and told him he was under arrest. As he tried to handcuff Wilkerson he said Wilkerson began to resist, then move away, then turned and moved toward the officer.

The officer fired his taser, but the probes hit Wilkerson’s coat and had no effect.

The officer grabbed him and they began struggling.

A bystander then came to assist and the officer was able to get handcuffs on Wilkerson.

As the officer began walking him to his car, he said Wilkerson pulled away and took off running.

The officer said Wilkerson ran across the access road then across the Central Freeway off-ramp of U.S. 287.

Another bystander stopped and held him until the officer caught up.