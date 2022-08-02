WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hands to Hands Community Fund held its 14th annual fundraising campaign kickoff Tuesday at First Christian Church.

The organization was started by community leaders to help support programs and services of eight nonprofit agencies.

These agencies feed the elderly, watch over neglected and abused children, care for children and adults with developmental disabilities, and provide shelter for children living in harms way.

Nancy Brown, the Executive Director of Hands to Hands, said even the smallest of donations go a long way in helping out these agencies in our community.

“A small amount of money, whether you give through payroll deduction or you give a small amount, monetarily a $5 bill or a $10 bill whatever it may be,” Brown said.

Brown also commented on how 100% of the funds collected go directly to the organizations.

“You’d be surprised, collectively, when you put all that together the impact that it makes,” Brown said. “We put a little over $500,000 a year back into the community through these agencies and through their programs and services. Not one dime of that money that’s raised during this campaign benefits Hands to Hands in any way. 100% of the money that we collect during this campaign goes directly to the agencies we serve.”

To find out how you can donate, click this link.