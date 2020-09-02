Hangar Holiday 2020 has been canceled

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —The Sheppard Spouses’ Club has officially canceled the 2020 Hangar Holiday show due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said they worked diligently over two months to devise a COVID-19 compliant plan to safely host the event. However, they surveyed the current vendors and 1/3 of them opted to transfer their contracts to 2021 or opted to cancel and receive a refund.

After meticulous evaluation of the current local community COVID-19 statistics, various risk mitigation plans, and different strategies to offer a safe environment for our vendors, shoppers, and over 100 volunteers, the Sheppard Spouses’ Club Governing Board unanimously voted to cancel the show in the best interest of all involved with this long-standing event for the Wichita Falls community.

The top priority is the health and safety of our community on and off the installation. The show cancellation will heavily impact our mission of awarding military spouse and children educational scholarships this coming spring. But, we are working diligently to host other fundraisers that can help offset the tremendous loss of Hanger Holiday. These fundraisers will allow us to continue to support our Team Sheppard families.

The Sheppard Spouses’ Club is accepting 2020-2021 scholarship sponsors packages and welcome any local community member or business to contact them regarding the packages.