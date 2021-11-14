Hangar Holiday wraps up leaving shoppers happy while supporting Sheppard Spouses Club

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hangar Holiday wrapped up its two-day event with plenty of satisfied shoppers and business owners.

It was a holly jolly weekend at the 36th Annual Hangar Holiday in Wichita Falls. Vendors enjoyed the attention the event brought to their business and shoppers were happy to finish their Christmas shopping.

Tiana Brown is a first-time shopper at Hangar Holiday and took advantage of her first visit with purchases from a variety of vendors.

“You can literally get anything from spices to a dress and even down to a personalized Batman ornament that is going on the tree as soon as I get home,” Brown said.

Brown said she appreciates the heart that goes into small businesses and the products that make them one-of-a-kind.

“What I love about local businesses is the fact that everybody has a story. Everybody has what they love to do, why they do and their crafting is next to none especially here in this. Wichita Falls, you never know what people are able to do,” Brown said.

Abilities that make an impact in more ways than one. Profits from Holiday Hangar will go to the Sheppard Spouses Club Scholarship Fund which benefits military spouses and independents looking to further their education.

Like Elizabeth Wernecke whose husband is stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base.

“Everyone on base was telling me, ‘hey go fill out this scholarship you can get money towards school towards books towards living expenses’ and it was wonderful,” Wernecke said.

Wernecke was awarded a $500 scholarship earlier this fall and used that money to pay for books for her college classes and a month’s worth of groceries to feed her family of three.

Wernecke said the impact of the contributions to these scholarships gives recipients hope and a little weight taken off their shoulders.

“During the ceremony, I saw a lot of tears and just happy feelings because that money during COVID was a lot. It was very needed,” Wernecke said.

A domino effect of good that helps everyone along the way.

The money raised this weekend will be awarded to new scholarship recipients March of next year.

Click here to find out more information.