WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police officers are involved in a possible manhunt near Hill Top Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

According to early reports, a male suspect ran from police officers and ditched his car at about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

There are nearly 20 police units and eight units from the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

We’ll update this story once we receive more information.