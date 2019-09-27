Breaking News
WFPD Serves multiple search warrants on illicit massage parlors

Hardeman Co. drug bust leads to more arrest in Oklahoma

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — After a seven month investigation, arrests are made on Sept. 19 in a reported major meth ring stretching from Quanah to Oklahoma City.

Hardeman County Sheriff Pat Laughery said two people were busted in Chillicothe, two in Vernon, one in Quanah and two others out of Oklahoma.

Laughery said the investigation led to more than a pound of meth seized in texas and 3.5 kg in Oklahoma. The sheriff also said Homeland Security discovered the ring linked to the prison system with Arian Brotherhood and Cartel members involved.

“What makes me the most proud is the teamwork it took and the citizens standing behind us I know sometimes they get upset,” Hardeman County Sheriff Pat Laughery said. “When we say just have patience, it takes time to build these conspiracy cases, but when we do start filing charges in the federal court, they are catching federal charges they have to serve extended terms whenever they’re convicted on Federal vs. State.”

Laughery said the investigation led to more suspects who are still under investigation and the names of the suspects already arrested have not been released.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Fashion Night Out 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fashion Night Out 2019"

Magic Massage Parlor Bust

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic Massage Parlor Bust"

21st annual march for Jesus

Thumbnail for the video titled "21st annual march for Jesus"

College admissions scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "College admissions scam"

Birthdays 9-27-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 9-27-19"

Little girl meets trooper who saved her life

Thumbnail for the video titled "Little girl meets trooper who saved her life"

Flu Season is almost here

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flu Season is almost here"

UPDATE: Man arrested following standoff in WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Man arrested following standoff in WF"

MSU enrollment numbers down, retention rate increases

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU enrollment numbers down, retention rate increases"

Joseph Robeson announces candidacy for Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Position 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Joseph Robeson announces candidacy for Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Position 1"

Alzheimer's Association invites Texomans to walk for a cause this weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alzheimer's Association invites Texomans to walk for a cause this weekend"

Silent sinus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silent sinus"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News