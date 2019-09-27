Hardeman Co. drug bust leads to more arrest in Oklahoma

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — After a seven month investigation, arrests are made on Sept. 19 in a reported major meth ring stretching from Quanah to Oklahoma City.

Hardeman County Sheriff Pat Laughery said two people were busted in Chillicothe, two in Vernon, one in Quanah and two others out of Oklahoma.

Laughery said the investigation led to more than a pound of meth seized in texas and 3.5 kg in Oklahoma. The sheriff also said Homeland Security discovered the ring linked to the prison system with Arian Brotherhood and Cartel members involved.

“What makes me the most proud is the teamwork it took and the citizens standing behind us I know sometimes they get upset,” Hardeman County Sheriff Pat Laughery said. “When we say just have patience, it takes time to build these conspiracy cases, but when we do start filing charges in the federal court, they are catching federal charges they have to serve extended terms whenever they’re convicted on Federal vs. State.”

Laughery said the investigation led to more suspects who are still under investigation and the names of the suspects already arrested have not been released.