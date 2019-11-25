Hardeman Co grand jury clears deputy who shot suspect three times

HARDEMAN CO (KFDX/KJTL) — A Hardeman County grand jury has cleared a deputy who shot a suspect three times last August.

District attorney Staley Heatly says grand jurors determined the deputy used justifiable force on August 4 in Chillicothe when he shot Randall Shane Stidham three times.

Chillicothe police had first responded to a report of an assault on 7th Street.

The resident said her grandson, Stidham, had tried to come in her house but she wouldn’t open the door because of prior threats he had made.

She said Stidham opened the door and lunged at her with a knife, but the blade fell off and caused no injury.

A Hardeman County deputy located Stidham on a porch of a house on 3rd Street with a pistol in his hand.

The deputy ordered him to drop it but said Stidham pointed it at him and stepped off the porch.

The deputy then fired and struck Stidham three times, then provided medical assistance, using a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

Stidham was flown to a Lubbock hospital and recovered.

Last week he pleaded guilty to two charges and was sentenced.

Texas rangers determined the gun was a BB gun designed to look like a real pistol, and that Stidham said he pointed it at the deputy hoping to be shot and killed.