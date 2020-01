HARDEMAN COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office are warning residents of a scam going around.

According to their Facebook page, someone is contacting residents claiming they are with AEP and will pull the power meter is they do not pay a fee.

“Do NOT send them any money,” the post states. “If you think the call might be legitimate, call your power company back directly and verify.”