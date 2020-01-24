Hardeman County Republication Party to host town hall in Quanah

HARDEMAN (KFDX/KJTL) — Hardeman County Republican Party will host 9 of the 15 Republican candidates running for Congressional District 13 at a town hall on February 8.

The candidates that are attending are Elaine Hayes, Rich Herman, Jason Foglesong, Vance Snider, Josh Winegarner, Mark Neece, Lee Harvey, Mark McCarther, Diane Knowlton, Gina Parker. State candidate Gina Parker (Court of Criminal Appeals) will also be in attendance.

The meet and greet will start at 6 p.m. at the Quanah Community Center located at 1600 Aiport Road, Quanah, 79252. For more information please call 940-674-2421.