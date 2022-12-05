WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The so-called “world’s winningest team” is bringing their talent to Wichita Falls in 2023.

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters basketball team will play in the Kay Yeager Coliseum on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 7 p.m. as a part of their 2023 World Tour presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs.

Tickets are currently on sale and start as low as $18. Tickets can be purchased at the Texoma Community Credit Union Box Office inside the Ray Climber Exhibit Hall and on the MPEC’s official website, or by calling (940) 716-5555.

The Harlem Globetrotters game is among many recently booked major performances set to take place in Wichita Falls. living up to the promise made by the MPEC’s management team.

Grammy Award-winning Christian band Casting Crowns, stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze, and “Impractical Jokers” Joe Gatto will also perform in Wichita Falls in 2023.

The Globetrotter stars will show off their basketball skills while keeping those in the stands laughing out loud.

Join the team as they face off against the Washington Generals who will be trying to pull the upset against the world’s winningest team.