Harley Davidson holds Polycystic Kidney Disease fundraiser

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Red River Harley-Davidson joined in the fight against polycystic kidney disease, otherwise known at P.K.D., by hosting a fundraiser cookout aimed at raising awareness Saturday, July 3.

Every year thousands are diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease, and each year many like event organizer and Harley-Davidson employee Cindy Langlois work hard to host events to educate more people on the disease.

“The goal of today’s fundraiser is to bring awareness to P.K.D. and to let people know that it is curable if we all pull together,” Langlois said.

Langlois has been living with the disease for several years, and the disease itself has been in her family for more than five generations.

“My great grandmother had it, my grandpa had it, my dad had it, I have it and my brother has it,” she said.

“There’s a lot of people that suffer with it that you don’t hear much about it,” Cindy’s brother, James Illingworth, said. “Hopefully it’ll help them out and them finding a cure.”

Saturday’s cookout for the event featured a menu of burgers, hot dog, drinks and chips, with 100% of the donations going directly to the P.K.D. Foundation.

The event was hosted by the Red River Harley-Davidson dealership, the place where Cindy is surrounded by her coworkers each day.

“It makes me feel very proud, and it makes me feel confident that they care,” Langlois said.

Both Cindy and her brother say that fundraisers like these will help the P.K.D. foundation get one step closer to a cure and one step closer to saving another life from polycystic kidney disease.

“I’ve sat with my dad many times during dialysis, and that’s a hard road to go down,” Illingworth said.

“It makes me feel happy, it makes me feel like you’re not in it alone,” Langlois said.

Cindy and her family said they will continue on the search to find a cure for polycystic kidney disease.