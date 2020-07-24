Harmony Clinics, formerly Kell West Clinic, closes after 25 years

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A clinic in Wichita Falls is closing up after 20-years.

Harmony Clinics on Kell announced they will no longer see patients after Aug. 24.

Recently, Harmony Clinics has been known for being one of the few places to get a COVID-19 test in Wichita Falls.

There are still four clinics where you can do that:

  • Clinics of North Texas
  • The Community Healthcare Center
  • United Regional Physician Group on Barnett Road
  • Community Med Urgent Care

Remember, Disability in Action is offering free COVID-19 tests Friday.

There is no referral required, and people do not need to have any symptoms to qualify for testing.

The testing site is at 4007 Callfield road from 10 a.m.—4 p.m.

