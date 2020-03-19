Harmony Clinics offers drive-thru health care amid coronavirus outbreak

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One local clinic found that some of its patients are concerned about going to the doctor during the coronavirus outbreak.

Harmony Clinics on Kell West in Wichita Falls has moved outdoors.

The clinic is even testing people for COVID-19 outside, but they have limited testing kits.

“If you’re feeling sick at all, you’re not going to be anywhere near someone who could be significantly affected by disease,” Harmony Clinics family nurse practitioner Mackenzie Quigley said.

People drive-thru to pick up dinner or even medicine, but it’s not everyday people drive through to have their temperature taken.

“As soon as somebody comes in, we ask a few questions, that identifies who we really need to worry about,” Harmony Clinics owner Dr. Michael Moisant said.

Moisand said they don’t want people to ignore their health over the fear of being in a waiting room with others.

“Whether it be strep throat or a bladder infection, we, of course, took care of a broken arm today too so if you’re unlucky and you break your arm, you’re not going to be sitting in the room with the people that have coronavirus,” Moisant said.

With three stations, medical staff at Harmony Clinics determine patients’ level of risk.

If one has no symptoms and is in for a routine check-up, they may be able to go inside.

Moderate risk folks head to the lot, while high risk go to a different part of the parking lot where some coronavirus tests are being conducted.

“Anyone that comes in that has a fever, lower respiratory systems, shortness of breath, cough, has traveled recently, anything that’s a little bit of a red flag,” Quigley said.

“Because there are so many people that are asymptomatic carriers, we want to be as proactive as possible and if we get the chance of having hundreds or thousands of swabs, we will swab everybody, but until that happens, we are being selective about who we swab,” Moisant said.

With limited kits, the clinic is being vigilant and doing what they can with what they have.

“Hopefully the government or somebody will come up with a better plan than what I have right now, but this is the best thing I can think of and we’re going to do the best we can,” Moisant said.

In this season of uncertainty, Harmony Clinics plans to offer parking lot health care for as long as it takes.

The clinic served more than 60 people Wednesday during its nine-hour operation.

