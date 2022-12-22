Harrold ISD Superintendent Cody Patton dances on the roof of the school dressed as Buddy the Elf. (Credit: Harrold ISD Principal Roy Longcrier)

HARROLD (KFDX/KJTL) — The Harrold ISD Superintendent Cody Patton got “Buddy” with students before they left for their winter break.

On Wednesday, December 21, Patton began the school day by dressing up as ‘Buddy the Elf’ from the Christmas movie “Elf” and dancing on top of the school as students arrived.

Patton is seen in videos dancing and singing along to Christmas music and occasionally throwing candy down to the ground for the students to grab.

The students appeared to be enjoying the show and festive greeting.

Harrold ISD released early from school Wednesday and will start up again on January 6, 2023.