GARLAND (KFDX/KJTL) — The Harrold Lady Hornets have punched their ticket to the finals of the UIL Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament in Garland, Texas.

Harrold (37-6) defeated Bronte in four sets (25-23, 18-25, 25-21, 25-14) in the semifinal match of the tournament that began at 1 p.m. in the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.

Photo courtesy Tobin McDuff (KFDX/KJTL)

Harrold will face off against Blum (39-7), their final opponent of the 2023 volleyball season, in the UIL Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament Finals.

The Blum Lady Bobcats, who defeated Saint Jo to earn their place in the tournament, defeated Neches in straight sets on Wednesday morning to advance.

The Lady Hornets and Lady Bobcats are set to play for the state title at 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 15, 2023. The winner of that game will be crowned state champions.

Be sure to tune in to KFDX 3 News at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. for highlights from the game as well as postgame reactions from coaches and players.